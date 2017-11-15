Fit-again Vertonghen ready for Tottenham's trip to Arsenal

REUTERS: Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has declared himself fit for Saturday's Premier League match against north London rivals Arsenal.

The 30-year-old has been struggling with a minor ankle injury sustained earlier this month and was left out of Belgium's 3-3 draw against Mexico in Brussels last Friday.

However, he came through the national side's 1-0 victory over Japan unscathed on Tuesday and is keen to return to the Spurs starting lineup this weekend.

"Yeah, nothing to worry about," Vertonghen told reporters.

"I've been struggling for two weeks with it and that's why I didn't play against West Ham in the Carabao Cup but all good, I feel very good today, I am ready for the weekend."

The former Ajax man has become a key part of Tottenham's defence since his arrival in 2012, but is yet to taste a victory in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I can't recall I've won at the Emirates so that's what we're going for this weekend," Vertonghen added.

"Obviously we're doing well with Spurs, Arsenal as well, and it will be a good game. They are always good games, always positive games, always respect between us, two positives sides who make good games."

Tottenham are third in the league table with 23 points, four ahead of sixth-placed Arsenal after 11 games.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)