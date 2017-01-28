Fitness movement CrossFit powers ahead in Singapore

SINGAPORE: It might sound unappealing to some, but earlier this month (Jan 20) a group of 20 fitness fanatics left the comfort of their beds to get up at the crack of dawn to take part in a high-intensity, multi-discipline workout at Marina Barrage.

They were put through their paces in weightlifting, gymnastic movements, short-burst cardiovascular exercises and more as part of a CrossFit workout led by top CrossFitters Rob Forte and Tia Claire-Toomey.

The 20 fitness fanatics are part of a growing number of people in Singapore pursuing CrossFit. A popular training model in the United States with over 6,000 specialised gyms or Boxes, the movement began with only a handful of such facilities in Singapore when it came here about five years ago.

Now, there are about 15 establishments - known as boxes - offering CrossFit, highlighting the growth in popularity of this fitness programme.

A CrossFit athlete doing KettleBell workouts at Reebok's CrossFit event on Jan 20. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

Civil servant and keen CrossFitter Edwin Tan said that the fitness movement is exploding in popularity in Singapore and around the region: "CrossFit has even recently begun to venture to China where they’re running a few courses there. So I think the Asian market is still untapped, and the growth potential is crazy.”

Local CrossFit athlete Edwin Tan of CrossFit Mobilus. (Photo: Reebok Singapore)

CROSSFIT: A MULTI-FACETED TRAINING PROGRAM

Unlike many other fitness training models which focuses exclusively on either strength or cardio endurance, a typical CrossFit workout consists of a combination of both.

The workouts are given a name, which identifies a set of exercises that have to be completed as fast as possible without compromising form.

The 'Murph' workout for instance, consists of five exercises - beginning with a mile on the treadmill, one set of 100 pull-ups, one set of 200 push-ups, one set of 300 bodyweight squats and ending with another mile run. There is also 'Fran', which consists of several repetitions of Barbell Thrusters and pull-ups.

"I think the difference between CrossFit and a lot of other (program-based) workouts like BootCamp or Body Pump is that we are goal-oriented. Plus, we also include a lot of gymnastics workouts and Olympic lifting, which a lot of these other training models don’t include," said CrossFit Tanjong Pagar coach Dylan Goddard.

He added: "But the big thing for us is of course the community aspect of CrossFit, bringing like-minded people together and the forging of relationships within our affiliate (gyms) and other affiliates as well."

CROSSFIT AS A COMPETITION

As more and more people pursue CrossFit in Singapore, there are some who are taking up the challenge of competing at the CrossFit Games - essentially a circuit race where competitors vie to complete a given set of exercises in the shortest time possible with perfect form.

“The Crossfit community has grown phenomenally over the last couple of years, but what I’d like to see are more local competitions,” said Goddard, who took part in last year’s CrossFit Pacific Regionals in Wollongong, Australia.

Aside from using weights, body weight exercises like 'Box Jumps' also feature in CrossFit workouts-of-the-day or WODs. (Photo: Reebok Singapore)

He added: “(Having competitions) would really see the level of local CrossFit athletes reach the global standard, or at least help us get there. I definitely see the level of the community growing in Singapore with regards to CrossFit, and it has gotten quite popular."

A BEGINNER-FRIENDLY FITNESS ACTIVITY

A studious librarian in her teens who used to fail fitness tests, 25-year-old Melanie Lim wishes she took up CrossFit earlier in life. Now a coach at CrossFit Tanjong Pagar, Lim said the program is relatively easy to pick up for newbies: “I think CrossFit is as hard or as easy as you want it to be. It has an element of scalability, which means you can make something easier or harder. For example, if you’re feeling pretty weak that day then you just want to move a little bit - you don’t have to necessarily go heavy all the time.”

According to the CrossFit Tanjong Pagar manager, with numerous other gym franchises opening in Singapore the challenge for CrossFit boxes lies in standing out in a crowded market: “There now are over 15 boxes in Singapore, which doesn’t sound like a lot compared to (franchises) like Fitness First. However, they're all independently owned, which means somebody gave up their dream to start a small business so they can get people fitter."

She added: “(The CrossFit boom) is heartening to see, and it’s a trend we’ve been seeing all across Asia as well. We’re now been able to send two Singapore teams to the Pacific regionals, which is actually the qualifying stage for the actual CrossFit games, and CrossFit Tanjong Pagar is one of such gyms where they came from.”

In addition to strength training, CrossFitters also do short-burst high-intensity cardio workouts like rowing to improve their endurance levels. (Photo: Reebok Singapore)

Along the way, CrossFit has picked up some high-profile followers in Singapore, including Minister of State at the Ministry of Manpower Teo Ser Luck.

Having pursued CrossFit for more than a year, the 49-year-old Member of Parliament can now perform 18 pull-ups as part of his workout routine: “I do the ‘Murph’ workout a lot, as it is my favourite.”

“I really like it as it’s challenging yet straightforward, and you can do it anywhere that has a chin-up bar. I don’t do (specialized) ‘kipping’ pull-ups like how CrossFitters do, as I prefer doing the standard pull-up,” said the Mayor of NorthEast CDC.

On his discovery of CrossFit, he said: “When I was reading up articles about fitness, I found that certain parts of the body will decline in functionality as we age. That’s because our muscle mass and tissues will change.”

He added: “My (muscle fitness and strength) has already been declining for a long time and so I decided to research on it lot more. It was then I chanced upon CrossFit as well as other functional exercises. I’m not as good as the regular CrossFitters, but I do design my own programs that include CrossFit (movements) as well as triathlon types of workouts, cardio and powerlifting exercises.”

STEPPING UP TO A HIGHER LEVEL



One CrossFitter who has taken a casual past-time to the next level is 26-year-old Hayden Ong. She is one of the local female athletes who competed in the Pacific Regionals, and she thinks competitions can inspire even more people to pick up the fitness program: “Competing overseas is not something that everybody can do. Most people would think that in order to compete overseas for a sport, one would have to first be in a certain sport, where they learn from scratch, take years to build a skill or capacity, and join a competitive team or national team in order to represent the country.

“In CrossFit, there isn't any national team, plus athletes are given a choice to take part in scaled division, where movements are not too high-skilled,” said Ong. “It gives newer CrossFitters more chances of exposure to overseas competition, which will attract more people to try out the sport, as it gives the impression that the sport is not as intimidating as it seems.”