Five well-known footballers who honed their skills playing on the streets

SINGAPORE: With Singapore suffering heavy defeats at youth level this year, coupled with the senior team having slim hopes of qualifying for the 2019 Asian Cup, a number of reasons have been brought up to pinpoint the reasons for the current slump.

The lack of proper grassroots football often pops up as a factor, with the Football Association of Singapore and Sport Singapore now looking at ways to get more kids to pick up the game at a young age.

While the ActiveSG Academy could be a step in the right direction, the lack of a vibrant street football scene is being seen by some as an area that needs attention.

According to some coaches, street football represents a free-to-play platform for youths to polish their skills against senior or more skillful strangers on a daily basis.

The value of such playing opportunities cannot be denied. Here are are five outstanding football stars of the modern game who honed their football skills on the streets:

Cristiano Ronaldo

As one of the most skillful players of the modern era with four Ballon d’Ors to his name, the Portugese star’s mesmerizing dribbling skills and goal-scoring instincts can be traced to his roots in futsal.

“During my childhood in Portugal, all we played was futsal," said the Real Madrid playmaker in an interview with FIFA.com.

"The small playing area helped me improve my close control, and whenever I played futsal I felt free. If it wasn't for futsal, I wouldn't be the player I am today."

Lionel Messi

The Argentinian star’s goals helped his country qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Like Ronaldo, Messi’s technical abilities at times wins games singlehandedly for club and country.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Ecuador during their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier match in Quito, on October 10, 2017 AFP/Juan Ruiz

Like a large number of budding South American footballers, Messi was busy playing street football in his formative years in central Argentina before he moved to Barcelona at 13.

“As a little boy in Argentina, I played futsal on the streets and for my club,” said Messi, in an interview with FIFA.com. “It was tremendous fun, and it really helped me become who I am today,"

Jay Jay Okocha

Football is still one of the only ways out of poverty for many budding youth players in Africa, and it was the same for Nigerian legend Jay Jay Okocha.

Then PSG midfielder Jay-Jay Okocha controls the ball during a French first division match at Parc des princes stadium in Paris, in 2000 AFP/JACQUES DEMARTHON

Widely regarded as one of the best African players in modern times, Okocha sharpened his footballing creativity and instincts on the streets of Enugu State.

“As far as I can remember, we used to play with anything, with any round thing we could find, and whenever we managed to get hold of a ball, that was a bonus! I mean it was amazing!," said the former Bolton star in an interview with BBC Sport.

Omar Abdulrahman

Closer to home in Asia, United Arab Emirates rising star Omar Abdulrahman was talent spotted at a very young age playing street football in the Saudi Arabian state of Riyadh.

Asian player of the year Omar Abdulrahman (R) scored a brilliant double as Al Ain thrashed Esteghlal 6-1 AFP/NEZAR BALOUT

The 26-year-old is known for his dribbling and creativity, in addition to being able to get past defenders who are many times his size.

In 2015, his skills and trickery played a big part in UAE’s 10-0 win against Malaysia in a World Cup qualifying game.

Noh Alam Shah

What about Singapore, you may ask? At the turn of the millennium, Singaporean football fans were clamouring for a deadly striker in the mold of legends V Sundramoorthy and Fandi Ahmad.

Enter striker Noh Alam Shah, who still holds the top-scoring record in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Championship with 17 goals to his name.

Former Singapore international striker Noh Alam Shah (right). (Photo: Noh Alam Shah's Facebook page)

Talent-spotted playing street football in Yishun in his teens, the striker made his first professional appearance for Sembawang Rangers in the year 2000.

Alam Shah’s club career has seen him win two S-League titles with Tampines Rovers, in addition to scoring 31 goals during his stint in Indonesia with Arema FC.

Having professionally retired in 2015, the 37-year-old is now a youth coach, in addition to his day job as an operations executive with Komoco Motors.