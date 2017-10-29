Five-goal Lazio hand hapless Benevento eleventh straight defeat

MILAN: Lazio handed hapless Benevento a record-extending eleventh defeat in as many league matches this season when they thumped the Serie A debutants 5-1 away on Sunday.

Benevento had come agonisingly close to their first point when they lost 2-1 at Cagliari in the final minute of injury time on Wednesday but never looked like breaking their duck against Lazio, who won their sixth league game in a row.

Bastos put Lazio ahead from a corner in the fourth minute, Ciro Immobile added a second before the quarter hour was up with his 14th league goal of the season and Adam Marusic tapped in an Immobile cross to make it 3-0 after 23 minutes.

Achraf Lazaar pulled one back in the 55th minute - only Benevento's fourth goal of the season - and the basement club briefly threatened another, but further goals from Marco Parolo and substitute Nani saw off the danger.

Nani's goal was the first for the Portugal forward since he joined on loan from Valencia in August. Lazio went level on 28 points with leading pair Napoli - at home to Sassuolo later on Sunday - and Juventus.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon)

