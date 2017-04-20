Five memorable Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur clashes

LONDON: Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur take time out from their ongoing Premier League title battle for a mouth-watering FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley on Saturday.

We look at five standout clashes between the sides:

May 1967 - FA Cup Final

Chelsea 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Nicknamed the Cockney final, it was the first between two London clubs, and Bill Nicholson's Tottenham emerged triumphant to claim the trophy for the fifth time.

Favourites Tottenham, with former Chelsea players Jimmy Greaves and Terry Venables in their ranks, had finished the season in third place and were tipped to beat a Chelsea side managed by Tommy Docherty that had ended up in ninth place.

Jimmy Robertson gave Tottenham the lead in the 40th minute and Frank Saul doubled their advantage before Bobby Tambling's late consolation for Chelsea, who had to wait three more years to win the trophy for the first time.

- - -

April 1975 - League Division One

Tottenham Hotspur 2 Chelsea 0

If any game fuelled the bitter rivalry between the two clubs it was this muddy relegation scrap at White Hart Lane played in front of a heaving 51,000 crowd, some of whom climbed floodlight towers to catch a view of the action.

Chelsea, featuring a young Ray Wilkins, were the better side early on and Tottenham keeper Pat Jennings made several superb saves, one to keep out a powerful header from Ian Hutchinson.

Steve Perryman gave Tottenham the lead after the break and Chelsea had a goal ruled out as the tension mounted before Wilkins missed a sitter. Alfie Conn made it 2-0 to sel a priceless victory for Spurs.

They ended up one place above the relegation zone and one point above Chelsea, who went down.

- - -

Dec 1997, Premier League

Tottenham 1 Chelsea 6

The balance of power had well and truly shifted to west London by the time of this clash. Tottenham had not beaten Chelsea in any competition for seven years.

The pain continued. Tore Andre Flo scored a hat-trick as second-placed Chelsea outclassed a Spurs side languishing in the bottom three after a poor start to the season, which had cost Gerry Francis his job.

Flo put Chelsea ahead five minutes before halftime but Ramon Vega levelled before the break.

The wheels came off Christian Gross's Tottenham after the break as Chelsea ran riot with Roberto Di Matteo, Dan Petrescu, Flo and Mark Nicholls putting them out of sight before Flo completed his hat-trick in the final minute.

- - -

April 2012, FA Cup semi-final

Tottenham 1 Chelsea 5

The last time the sides met in the FA Cup proved a sucker punch for Harry Redknapp's Tottenham side, who were chasing a top-four finish in the league and were above Chelsea.

Rafael van der Vaart had a header cleared off the line by Chelsea skipper John Terry before Didier Drogba's ferocious shot put Chelsea in front in the 43rd minute.

Chelsea went 2-0 up in controversial circumstances. Juan Mata's effort was adjudged to have crossed the line despite the ball apparently being blocked by Ledley King.

Gareth Bale gave Sput hope but goals from Ramires, Frank Lampard and Florent Malouda finished them off.

Chelsea went on to win the Cup, and to rub salt into Tottenham's wounds they beat Bayern Munich to win the Champions League and deny Tottenham, who finished fourth to Chelsea's sixth, a spot in the competition.

- - -

May 2016 Premier League

Chelsea 2 Tottenham 2

A match dubbed the "Battle of the Bridge" ended Tottenham's hopes of winning the Premier League and handed the title to Leicester City.

Tottenham needed to win their final three games of the season to have any chance of catching Leicester and were clearly wound up by Chelsea's players publicly stating they wanted Leicester to win the title.

A first win at Stamford Bridge in 26 years looked like extending the title race when Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both scored before halftime.

Gary Cahill pulled one back soon after the break and Eden Hazard's curler broke Tottenham's hearts before the match spiralled out of control, with the visitors losing their heads and ending up with nine yellow cards. Mousa Dembele was subsequently suspended for gouging the eye of Diego Costa.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Larry King)