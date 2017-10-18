Five memorable Huddersfield Town v Manchester United matches

REUTERS: Manchester United and Huddersfield Town meet for the first time in 45-and-a-half years at the John Smith's Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. We look at five standout matches between the sides:

Huddersfield 0-3 Man Utd (First Division, Oct. 1971)

A record attendance of 33,458 packed into Leeds Road to witness a significant chapter of Manchester United's history as the 'holy trinity' of George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton appeared on the scoresheet together for the final time.

It was a return to familiar territory for Law, who began his career at Huddersfield before a British record 55,000 pound transfer to Manchester City that helped the Terriers erect floodlights at their stadium.

The victory sent United to the top of the table, but they finished the campaign in eighth place as their talented squad, which lifted the 1968 European Cup, was in decline.

Huddersfield were relegated at the end of the season, two years before United themselves dropped out of the top division in 1974.

Man Utd 1-1 Huddersfield (First Division, Nov. 1970)

Huddersfield were applauded off the pitch by both sets of supporters after a dominant display in their first appearance at Old Trafford in seven years.

George Best's 27th minute opener for United came against the run of play and it was deservedly cancelled out 12 minutes later by Huddersfield winger Bobby Hoy.

"We controlled the game for 89 minutes and 55 seconds. In the other five seconds, George Best scored," said Huddersfield manager Ian Greaves. "And our fans were fantastic. They drowned out the Stretford End in the last 20 minutes."

Man Utd 5-2 Huddersfield (First Division, Nov. 1946)

United's first league campaign under Matt Busby featured an all-out attacking style of play and the 5-2 rout of a Huddersfield team rooted to the bottom of the table boosted their title bid heading into the second half of the season.

Striker Jack Rowley broke the deadlock before two goals each from Charlie Mitten and John Morris put the result beyond doubt.

United ended the league campaign with 95 goals, but failed to end their title drought stretching back to 1911, as they finished runners-up behind Liverpool.

Man Utd 4-4 Huddersfield (First Division, Nov. 1947)

Three quick goals from Jack Rowley set United on their way towards what seemed like a routine victory, but the visitors pulled one back through Jimmy Glazzard just before halftime.

Huddersfield striker Peter Doherty cut the deficit to a single goal before Rowley claimed his fourth for United.

Doherty then slotted home a penalty before setting up a late equaliser for Albert Bateman to stun the home crowd at Maine Road.

The result was one of the few bright spots in a tough first season for Huddersfield boss George Stephenson, whose side finished four points above the relegation places and never won more than two matches in a row.

Matt Busby's United lifted the FA Cup to end a 37-year wait for a major trophy, but defeats by Everton and Blackpool in April meant they had to settle for a runners-up spot in the league for a second consecutive season - this time behind Arsenal.

Man Utd 2-0 Huddersfield (First Division, March 1972)

Goals from Ian Storey-Moore and George Best ensured a convincing 2-0 win for Frank O'Farrell's United on Huddersfield's last visit to Old Trafford.

Best finished the league campaign with 18 goals while the entire Huddersfield squad only managed 27 and ended the season being relegated from the First Division.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)