Five on Friday: 5 thrilling sporting comebacks

SINGAPORE: Nothing gets the goosebumps going like an unexpected twist in a sporting event. It is why millions of us watch sport. We watch in the hope something that only ever appears in dreams comes true, that magical moment arising from an unlikely place.

Who would have thought that Barcelona would overturn a four-goal deficit, needing three more goals in the closing minutes to overhaul PSG in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash on Wednesday?



It was the mother of all football comebacks - a mad game of football which we will likely never see again.

It was a crazy spectacle in a year that has already given us two incredible comebacks in the form of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl win and Roger Federer's Australian Open title.

Here are a five comebacks that set the sporting world alight.

REVIVAL IN THE JUNGLE





George Foreman pounds Muhammad Ali into the ropes in their Rumble in the Jungle tussle. (Photo: AFP)

The man dubbed The Greatest was by no means the favourite ahead of his showdown with George Foreman in Zaire for the heavyweight title of the world in 1974. Foreman came into the Rumble in the Jungle fight was heavyweight champion of the world and had 40-0 record (37 knockouts). Ali was seven years older and seen as yesterday’s man.

As the match unfolded in the heat of the African tropics, Ali adopted an insane tactic: He leaned back on the ropes to let Foreman thump the daylights out of him. Ali lost round after round, and stayed up long enough not to get a technical knockout. Foreman’s gleeful punching soon gave way as he fatigue crept in. Before long, Big George could barely lift his hands.

At the start of Round 8, Ali decided there had been enough of this hanging about and emerged like a latter day Lazarus, taking the fight to Foreman with an incredible series of quick punches. Foreman soon slammed into the canvas and Ali was heavyweight champion of the world once again.

The tactic, which Ali would poetically call rope-a-dope, worked. But budding pugilists, try not to do this.

MIRACLE IN ISTANBUL





An unlikely triumph: Steven Gerrard lifts the Champions League trophy in 2005. (Photo: AFP)

If technical knock outs were permitted in football as they are in boxing, the second half of the 2005 Champions League final would have never taken place. The referee would have long blown the whistle to stop the thrashing being handed out to on an out-of-sorts Liverpool side by AC Milan.



Packed with past, present and future World Cup winners, AC Milan, Champions League winners just two seasons previously, tore the Reds to shreds in the opening 45 minutes – the first goal coming in the first minute – with scintillating displays by Andrea Pirlo, Kaka and Hernan Crespo.

It wasn’t a vintage Liverpool side, with the likes of Steve Finnan and Djimi Traore in the starting XI – pub footballers, basically. So when they went 3-0 down, supporters really feared the worst.

When Liverpool came out for the second half, there was a lot of fist pumping and geeing up the lads by skipper Steve Gerrard. It looked like he was saying: “There’s no way we’re losing this 5-nil fellas.”

Then something strange happened.

Ten minutes into the second half Gerrard’s long range goal kicked off a six-minute frenzy that was capped off Xabi Alonso’s equaliser. Astounding.

Who knows what manager Rafa Benitez did to get this sort of a response. Cups of tea may have been thrown, boxes of Turkish Delight upended. Maybe Al Pacino was roped in to reprise his Any Given Sunday half-time bellowing.

A shell-shocked Milan stumbled about for the rest of the match, which went to a penalty shootout. Liverpool keeper Jerzy Dudek resurrected Bruce Grobellaar’s wobbly legs from 1984 to make to key saves that earned the Merseysiders their fifth European Cup/Champions League crown.

AGASSI OVERCOMES ADVERSITY FOR UNLIKELY SLAM





Andre Agassi of the US cries after beating Andrei Medvedev of the Ukraine in the French Open men's singles final at Roland Garros in Paris. (Photo: AFP)

When you reach the top, the only way is down, they say. And so it proved for Andre Agassi, who after becoming world number one in 1995 and winning the Olympic gold medal in 1996, went through an inexplicable loss of form.

The American spent most of 1997 and 1998 injured and out of sorts, and he even found time to fail a drugs test. Off the court, his marriage with Brooke Shields was falling apart. And his rankings fell into the hundreds.

The son of an Olympic boxer, many observers felt that his drive waned soon after his Atlanta 96 triumph. But Agassi – who would tell all in his superb biography Open – was battling a host demons, chief among them: persistent injuries.

But the old fire in the belly never went away and the Las Vegan plotted a comeback that now ranks among the finest in sport. Having already won Wimbledon, the US Open and the Australian Open, the ageing Agassi knew he did not have too many opportunities left to win the French Open.

By the time he got through the latter stages of the French Open in 1999, he looked like a sputtering old jalopy held together by duct-tape, prayer and elephant glue. Somehow he found his way to the final – and who would bet against this cornered lion. Perhaps Andrei Medvedev?

The Russian raced to a two set lead (6-1, 6-2) in quick time – the first set was done in 19 minutes. But Agassi dug in and clawed his way back from the brink. It was now or never. The Russian dropped his guard as the American turned on the afterburners. Agassi levelled the match 6-3, 6-4.

In the fifth, Medvedev upped his game but Agassi was having none of it. He soon clinched the match, winning 6-4 to become only second man in the Open era to complete a career Grand Slam.

The win saw a revival in Agassi’s career, as he went on to add four more Grand Slam titles.

DOUBLE STRIKE IN INJURY TIME





Forward Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (C) of Manchester United jubilate with his teammates after winning the final of the soccer Champions League against Bayern Munich, 26 May 1999. (Photo: AFP)

Wednesday’s wasn’t the first time Europe’s biggest footballing arena witnessed a footballing miracle. In 1999, a battle-hardened Manchester United went to Barcelona on a quest to achieve what no English club had done before: A treble.

United had already picked up the league title and FA Cup and were now out to get the trophy they last won in 1968. In front of them: Bayern Munich. Pundits and bookmakers made the Germans favourites, with United missing Paul Scholes and captain Roy Keane through suspension.

So it was no surprise when the Bavarians took the lead when Mario Basler’s low free-kick found the net in the 6th minute. It wasn’t a vintage final; chances were few and far between.

United boss Alex Ferguson threw on Teddy Sheringham half way through the second half – and super sub-cum-man child Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with 10 minutes to go. Both strikers huffed and puffed, but found no joy – until, that is, the match went into injury time.

In the 91st minute, Beckham swung in a corner that was poorly defended. Sheringham swung a boot at the loose ball which trickled through a sea of legs past the ape-man Oliver Kahn. 93rd minute: Another Beckham corner, a Sheringham back header found the toe of Soljskaer who lifted the ball high into the net.

One-goal comebacks aren’t typically big deals but the way this double sucker punch unfolded took sporting drama to another level.

'THE GREATEST CRICKET GAME OF ALL TIME'



Cricket. You either get it or you don’t. I do. But I still don’t get what happened at Edgbaston in England in 1999. Experts have pronounced this match as the greatest one-day cricket match of all time.

It was the semi-final of the Cricket World Cup. Australia posted a below-par score of 213 in their innings. South Africa, who had a golden generation of players, could sniff victory. All they needed was 214 runs to reach their first ever World Cup final.



The Saffas were cruising to their target, but Aussie spinner Shane Warne soon grabbed quick wickets to halt the charge. The Proteas soon rebuilt and in Lance Klusener, the standout player of the tournament, they had a finisher like no other.



The Aussies scrapped to defend their low total, but South Africa even with three balls to go looked like favourites. But a dreadful mix up in the running between Klusener and Alan Donald led to a run out that meant they missed getting the one run they needed for victory.



The game ended in a tie, leaving eventual World Cup winners Australia through to the final on the back of a previous win against South Africa in the group stage.