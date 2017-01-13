Five on Friday: A 48-team World Cup? It's a winning idea!

SINGAPORE: For all the angst expressed at Tuesday’s (Jan 10) vote by football's ruling body Fifa to expand the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams, you might be forgiven for thinking the decision would kill off the glorious game.

While we suspect the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) would have liked to have seen a 165-team World Cup, plenty of people poured scorn on the idea of an enlarged tournament.

Common views were that the move would cheapen the competition, it would be too long and unwieldy, and there would be one-sided games with embarrassing scorelines.



But in our view, as far as upsized World Cups go, everyone’s a winner, as Hot Chocolate sang in 1978 – which incidentally was the last time the World Cup had 16 teams.

Remember Spain 82 and Mexico 86? They were 24-team bonanzas – and what sumptuous spectacles they were (Harald Schumacher’s clobbering of Patrick Battiston and Maradona’s Hand of God notwithstanding).

Then came Italia 90 and USA 94.

Both tournaments stank the place out, sending Fifa scurrying for an antidote. They duly upped the dose to 32 teams, and what a feast of football France 98 turned out to be.

The moral of the story: Every time Fifa has expanded the World Cup, it not only turned out fine, it was a blast – a little more of what makes you happy never hurt anyone.

So, here are five reasons why World Cup 2026 could be one for the ages.



MORNING GLORY



Some of an estimated 1,000 people gather to watch the World Cup 2014 match between Belgium and the US in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP)

Under Fifa rules, Asia, which will host Qatar 2022, cannot be the home of the 2026 World Cup. And it is unlikely Europe will stage the competition with Russia hosting in 2018. So there is a very high chance that World Cup 2026 will be in the Americas (Quick prediction: There'll be a possible co-hosting between USA, Mexico and Canada).

Which is great for us here in Asia, because game times will range from the crack of dawn to mid-morning. Adios, sleepless nights. You will have no excuses for falling asleep during belters like Scotland v Cook Islands or Lichtenstein v New Zealand.



The only downer? Work could get in the way.



And with 80 games in 32 days, you'd better start figuring out right now your 80 excuses to miss work this very minute.

NO DEAD RUBBERS





Cameroon's forward François Omam Biyik tries to kick the ball past English goalkeeper Peter Shilton during the 1990 World Cup quarter final in Naples. (Photo: AFP/GEORGES GOBET)

With the current four-team group stage, teams can afford to have one bad day and still progress. With a three-team group stage from 2026, every game will matter. Sure, with the big guns mixing it up with the small fries, you’re going to get a few 8-0 shellackings here and there - but that’s all part of the fun.

In fact, (purists, now’s the time to look away) Fifa boss Gianni Infantino has hinted that group matches that end in draws could go to penalties. The 32 teams that progress will go into a knockout phase.



This is proper football.

ALL THOSE UNDERDOGS





South Korea's Ahn Jung-hwan celebrates following his "golden goal" over Italy at the 2002 FIFA World Cup. (Photo: AFP/CHOI JAE-KU)

Everyone loves a plucky underdog. The history of the World Cup is laced with many unforgettable Goliath-slaying moments: Algeria edging West Germany 2-1 in 1982, Cameroon shocking holders Argentina in the 1990 World Cup opener – and North Korea pipping the much-fancied Italians in 1966.

The Euros were expanded for the 2016 edition, and boy did it come with a pack of feisty underdogs. Wales, Iceland, Northern Ireland – even Albania – all left their mark. Heck, even Portugal (not an underdog, but not quite one of the top dogs either) won the whole thing.

So come on Belize, come on Curacao. And what odds are Thailand going to get for progressing from Group P?

MORE MONEY FOR NATIONAL ASSOCIATIONS





Tampines Rovers FC celebrating their S-League title in 2012. (Photo: Wee Teck Hian, TODAY)

As part of his election campaign in early 2016, Infantino pledged US$5 million more to national football associations when he ran for Fifa president. And going by Fifa’s projections, the 2026 World Cup is expected to rake in an additional US$1 billion in revenue. The maths makes sense now, no?

Anyway the S-League - assuming it still exists in 2026 - could do with some of that change, thank you very much.



Here's a wish list: Invest in youth football. Improve the catering at matches. And create new clubs: The massively populated Jurong and Punggol are crying out for teams.

Oh, and bring back Woodlands Wellington.

MORE MEMORABILIA – AND IN SUPERSIZED VERSIONS





People trade Panini World Cup stickers in Belgrade on Jun 11, 2014. (Photo: AFP/ANDREJ ISAKOVIC)

Ever since Willie the Lion made his debut in 1966, the world’s been gaga for World Cup mascots, no matter how ridiculously named they may be (Say zdrastvweetye - or hi! - to Zabivaka the Wolf for Russia 2018).

Now, we can’t have just one mascot for a 48-team event, can we? There’ll be a couple, at least. Maybe three if the Three Amigos host it.

Which means more plushies, keychains, drink tumblers, mugs, limited-edition beer cans, frisbies, an assortment of McDonald’s trinkets and knickknacks – basically, more irresistible yet pointless tat. What bliss. Plus there’ll be a bucketload more stickers to collect for those supersized Panini sticker albums.

It will also be a good time to buy a new flat. You’ll be able to save on wallpaper by using one of the free "48-team special" wallcharts that will be issued by many companies and media platforms.

Dust off the countdown clocks. We can’t wait. Here’s to World Cup 2026.