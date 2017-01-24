Five-time Olympian Jo Pavey to run London Marathon

REUTERS: Britain's Jo Pavey will run the London Marathon in April, organisers announced on Tuesday, with the five-time Olympian aiming to set a personal best as well as qualify for the World Championships in August.

Pavey, 43, who ran the event in 2011 setting a personal best of two hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds, became the first British female track athlete to compete at five Olympic Games when she ran the 10,000 metres in Rio de Janeiro last summer.

"I'm always looking for a new challenge," she said.

"I wanted to be sure I was injury-free and could crack on with my training before committing which I am and I'm really excited about the challenge."

