Flamengo to face Cruzeiro in Brazilian Cup final

SAO PAULO: Flamengo will face Cruzeiro in the Brazilian Cup final after both teams won tense semi-finals on Wednesday.

Flamengo advanced after beating city rivals Botafogo 1-0 following a 0-0 draw in the first leg. Former Athletico Madrid midfielder Diego got the winner after some sublime skill from Colombian team mate Orlando Berrio.

A goal from Hudson helped Cruzeiro beat holders Gremio 1-0 in the other semi, making the tie 1-1 on aggregate and sending it to a shootout. Cruzeiro scored three of their spot kicks while Gremio scored two.

The first of the two-leg final takes place on Sept. 7.

