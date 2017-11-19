Fleetwood wins Race to Dubai title as Rose falls short

Tommy Fleetwood capitalised on a poor back nine from fellow Briton Justin Rose to be crowned the Race to Dubai champion on the final day of the European Tour season at the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday.

A win by either Rose, second in the points standings before the tournament, or leader Fleetwood would have guaranteed them the Race to Dubai title and a US$1.25 million bonus.

As it turned out, with Fleetwood sitting in the clubhouse after a scrappy final found of 74, Rose needed to finish alone in fourth to take the title.

Rose looked in complete control of the tournament and was cruising at three under par for the day after 11 holes, but he bogeyed three of the next five to slip down the leaderboard.

Yet it still went to the wire and if Rose had holed from the front fringe for eagle at the 72nd hole, he would have snatched the race to Dubai title.

It was not to be, however, as his putt drifted left of the hole, meaning Fleetwood took home the glory, with Rose finishing in a four-way tie for fourth on 17 under par.

The season finale at Jumeirah Golf Estates was won by Spain's Jon Rahm, after he followed his impressive round of 65 on day three with a 67 on Sunday to become the only multiple winner of a Rolex Series tournament this season.

