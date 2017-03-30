Fognini in Miami Open semis with win over Nishikori

REUTERS: An out-of-sorts Kei Nishikori was sent packing from the Miami Open on Wednesday, beaten 6-4 6-2 by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini.

Second seed Nishikori was unusually lethargic throughout the match, allowing Fognini to become the first unseeded player to make the Miami semi-finals since 2007.

It took the 29-year-old barely an hour to beat Nishikori in a match in which both players struggled on serve.

Fognini will play either Rafa Nadal or Jack Sock in the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)