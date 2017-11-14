Foot injury rules Davies out of Wales' team for six months

REUTERS: Wales centre Jonathan Davies faces six months on the sidelines, effectively missing next year's Six Nations, after being told he needs surgery on a foot injury suffered in the 29-21 defeat by Australia on Saturday.

"Jonathan Davies will undergo surgery to his foot following the injury sustained against Australia. It is envisaged that recovery will be in the region of six months," a statement from the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

The British and Irish Lion was carried off in Cardiff after turning his ankle in an awkward fall and adds to his country's injury woes.

Wales are already without injured captain Sam Warburton and flanker Ross Moriarty. Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb missed the clash against the Wallabies, but are expected to return against Georgia in Cardiff this Saturday.

Warren Gatland's side also meet world champions New Zealand on Nov. 25 before hosting South Africa on Dec. 2.

Their Six Nations programme begins next February at home in Cardiff to Scotland on Feb. 3.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)