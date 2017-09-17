Football: Aguero gets hat-trick as City go top with 6-0 win over Watford

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as free-scoring Manchester City climbed to the top of the Premier League with an irresistible 6-0 victory against Watford on Saturday.

Aguero opened the scoring in the 27th minute, heading home Kevin de Bruyne's superb free kick, and doubled the lead within four minutes when he converted David Silva's teasing cross from close range.

City were in exuberant mood and added a third before the break when the excellent Gabriel Jesus latched on to Aguero's cute pass to stroke home in the 38th minute.

After Nicolas Otamendi headed in a fourth in the 63rd minute, Aguero completed his treble with a neat finish at the end of a sensational run. Raheem Sterling added a sixth from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Christian Kabasele late on.

City have 13 points from five games - three more than rivals Manchester United who play Everton on Sunday. Watford, in 10th, have eight points after their first defeat of the season.

