Football: Angers reach French Cup final in 60 years

ANGERS, France: Angers returned to the French Cup final for the first time since their only other appearance 60 years ago with a 2-0 semi-final victory over Guingamp on Tuesday (Apr 25).

"We had said that getting to the final would be a dream - the key word was turning that into a reality, and we did it with all the emotion and joy that produces," said Angers coach Stephane Moulin.

"And I told the lads tonight that they knew how to be happy and render others happy - that's the most wonderful thing in life. We've wiped out 60 years absence from the French Cup final - that's pretty exceptional."

Thomas Mangani opened the scoring for the hosts at a packed out Raymond Kopa stadium seven minutes before half-time.

Winners in 2009 and 2014, Guingamp were offered a lifeline two minutes from time when Cheikh Ndoye was controversially penalised for a non-existent handball in the area.

But goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier saved Jimmy Briand's penalty and Karl Toko Ekambi sealed the win in injury time.

After losing 6-3 to Toulouse in the 1957 final, Angers will now, finally, get a second bite at the cherry against either Paris Saint-Germain or Monaco, who face off at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.