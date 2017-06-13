Football: Argentina hammer 6 goals past hapless Singapore

SINGAPORE: Happy birthday, Football Association of Singapore.



Invited to commemorate the association's 125th anniversary, Argentina conducted a masterclass in the beautiful game against the Lions during Tuesday's (Jun 13) friendly, in which they put six without reply past the hapless Singapore defence.



The Lions had been warned: New coach Jorge Sampaoli had indicated an intent to attack before the game, and he stayed true to his word, fielding a 2-3-5 formation led by stand-in captain Lucas Biglia.



After a scrappy opening 20 minutes, the South Americans opened accounts through Federico Fazio - one of only two defenders on their team sheet. The 30-year-old Roma defender poked in from a corner in the 24th minute to give Argentina the lead.

Despair for the Lions as Federico Fazio scores the opener for @Argentina🇦🇷 in the 24th minute off a corner kick. https://t.co/P9k6dIIa03 pic.twitter.com/NVhBhebfMv — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) June 13, 2017





Advertisement

Advertisement

Barely five minutes later, Joaquin Correa doubled the lead, scoring his first international goal on the half-hour mark.

Gameplay starting to open up as Carlos Correa scores the 2nd goal for @Argentina🇦🇷 in the 30th min #SINARG https://t.co/P9k6dIIa03 pic.twitter.com/JCE3g6Kw16 — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) June 13, 2017





With the Lions looking tired in the second half, Atalanta midfielder Alejandro Gomez scored a pile driver from outside the box after 60 minutes of play.



Lions looking outclassed in the 2nd half of #SINARG as Alejandro Gomez scores @Argentina's 3rd goal at the hour mark https://t.co/P9k6dIIa03 pic.twitter.com/F5xDBAOSPc — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) June 13, 2017





To add salt to the Lions' wounds, a poor goal kick from substitute Singapore goalkeeper Izwan Mahmud allowed Leandro Paredes to dribble past Mustafic Fahrudin before shooting just past Izwan's fingers into the bottom corner.





Forward Lucas Alario smashed the ball in the top corner in the 89th minute to make it 5-0, after he was teed up by Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria.

Di Maria closed proceedings by cheekily dragging the ball into goal, making it 6-0, after receiving a square pass by Ignacio Fernandez.

Although Juventus star Paulo Dybala did not score for Argentina, it was all too easy for the two-time Word Cup champions, with Singapore barely getting a touch of the ball for most of the game.

The loss compounded the Lions' misery after the team suffered a morale-sapping 2-1 loss against Chinese Taipei in the Asian Cup qualifiers last Saturday.

The Singapore national football team will next face hosts Turkmenistan in the Asian Cup qualifiers on Sep 5, while La Albiceleste will take on rivals Uruguay in a key 2018 World Cup qualifier on Aug 31.