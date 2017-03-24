Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Football: Arsenal, Bayern fined for troublesome fans

Arsenal and Bayern Munich were on Friday fined by UEFA for their fans behaviour during this month's Champions League last-16 clash at the Emirates Stadium.

  • Posted 24 Mar 2017 19:54
  • Updated 24 Mar 2017 20:00
Firemen clear the pitch of paper before the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at The Emirates Stadium in London on March 7, 2017. (AFP/Ben Stansall)

NYON, Switzerland: Arsenal and Bayern Munich were on Friday (Mar 24) fined by UEFA for their fans behaviour during this month's Champions League last-16 clash at the Emirates Stadium.

European football's governing body had opened disciplinary proceedings the day after the game which was held up by toilet paper thrown on the pitch and a fan who ran onto the playing surface.

Arsenal have been fined EUR5,000 (US$5,400) for a "field invasion" during the match, while Bayern must pay EUR3,000 (US$3,240) for the throwing of objects by their fans.

"The charges against Arsenal FC were related to the field invasions by supporters," UEFA said in a statement.

"The charges against FC Bayern Munich were related to the throwing of objects."

Before the last-16 game at the Emirates, in which the English side were thrashed 5-1 to lose 10-2 on aggregate, fans of the German giants held up a banner reading, "Without fans football is not worth a penny," in protest at the cost of ticket prices.

In the early stages of the game they threw a toilet roll onto the pitch causing the game to be briefly delayed.

Towards the end, there was another hold-up when a supporter evaded stewards to run onto the playing area.

- AFP/hs