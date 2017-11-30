Football: Barcelona, Sevilla ease into Copa del Rey last 16

MADRID: Holders Barcelona eased into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey by thrashing Real Murcia 5-0 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday (Nov 29) to complete an 8-0 aggregate victory.

Already leading 3-0 from the first leg, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde made 10 changes from Sunday's top-of-the-table clash at Valencia with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez among those to drop out.

Paco Alcacer kept up his fine strike rate this season with his fourth goal of the campaign from just over 400 minutes on the field when he headed home Aleix Vidal's pass on 16 minutes.

Barca had to wait until 10 minutes into the second-half to double their advantage when captain for the night Gerard Pique tapped into an empty net from another Vidal cross.

Vidal then completed a fine team move himself when he headed home Nelson Semedo's cross.

And fine finishes from Denis Suarez and Jose Manuel Arnaiz rounded off the scoring.

Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice in the opening six minutes as Sevilla cruised past Cartagena 4-0 to seal a 7-0 aggregate win in the absence of coach Eduardo Berizzo.

Berizzo underwent surgery on a cancerous tumour of the prostate on Tuesday with his assistant Ernesto Marcucci taking charge whilst he recovers.

Paulo Henrique Ganso and Joaquin Correa were also on target for the five-time winners.

Third tier Lleida pulled off a stunning comeback and the upset of the Cup so far by overcoming a 2-0 deficit on the night and 3-0 on aggregate to oust Real Sociedad on away goals.

Diego Llorente and Juanmi put the La Liga side in a commanding position before half-time, but second-half goals from Aitor Nunez, Manu Molina and Bojan Radulovic handed Lleida a famous win.

The returning Gareth Bale helped Real Madrid overcome a scare of their own to reach the last 16 on Tuesday despite being held 2-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu by Fuenlabrada in a 4-2 aggregate win.

Celta Vigo, Leganes, Levante and Numancia have also sealed their places in the last 16.