Football: Bayern's chairman delivers sausage promise after Ingolstadt beat Leipzig

BERLIN: Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge personally delivered a carload of white sausages to neighbours Ingolstadt to thank them for defeating title rivals RB Leipzig.

Rummenigge was fulfilling a pre-Christmas promise to reward Ingolstadt for beating RB Leipzig 1-0 last month, which allowed Bayern to return to the top of the Bundesliga.

"No one should complain when they have neighbours like that. Now they'll get a carload of white sausage and wheat beer from Munich," the German legend said after fellow Bavarians Ingolstadt beat Leipzig on December 10.

On Tuesday, six weeks after making his promise, the 61-year-old drove the 80 kilometres (50 miles) to drop off enough sausages and pretzels to feed 80 so the Ingolstadt squad and staff could tuck in.

"Thanks for the promised sausages, word kept," Ingolstadt said on Twitter, with a picture of Rummenigge shaking hands with Ingolstadt CEO Harald Gaertner.

There was no mention of the beer in a report on Bayern's website.