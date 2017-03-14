Football: Bayern to tour China and Singapore

BERLIN: Bayern Munich will take on Arsenal, AC Milan, Chelsea and Inter Milan during a promotional tour in China and Singapore this summer, the German Bundesliga champions confirmed on Tuesday (Mar 14).

Carlo Ancelotti's side will play Arsenal on Jul 19 in Shanghai and AC Milan on Jul 22 at Shenzhen, before heading for Singapore where they will meet Chelsea on Jul 25 and Inter two days later.

"It's a very important element in our international brand strategy, FC Bayern now have 135 million fans in China and more and more fans in Southeast Asia," Joerg Wacker, head of internationalisation and strategy for Bayern said on the club's website.

Bayern, bidding for a fifth consecutive Bundesliga titles this season, visited the United States in 2016 for a series of friendly matches.