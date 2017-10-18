Football: Bernard double seals victory at Feynoord for Shakhtar Donetsk

Brazilian Bernard bagged a double as 10-man Shakhtar Donetsk came from behind to defeat Feyenoord in their Champions League Group F clash at De Kuip on Tuesday.

Steven Berghuis had put the home side in front, but goals in each half from Bernard turned the game in favour of the Ukrainian side, who ended the contest with 10 men after Yaroslav Rakitsky was sent off.

The victory moves Shakhtar up to second in the group with six points from three matches, three behind leaders Manchester City.

Napoli have three points but Feyenoord have now suffered three successive losses.

