Football: Brazil first team to qualify for World Cup after Uruguay upset

The Brazilians had moved to the brink of qualification after defeating Paraguay 3-0 in Sao Paulo earlier Tuesday.

  • Posted 29 Mar 2017 12:50
Football Soccer - Brazil v Paraguay - World Cup 2018 Qualifiers - Arena Corinthians stadium, Sao Paulo, Brazil - 28/3/17 - Brazil's Neymar velebrates his goal. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO: Brazil became the first country to qualify for the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday (Mar 29) after Uruguay crashed to an upset 2-1 defeat against Peru.

But Uruguay's surprise loss in Lima and results elsewhere mean Brazil are guaranteed one of the four automatic qualifying berths from South America.

- AFP