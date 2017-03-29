Football: Brazil first team to qualify for World Cup after Uruguay upset
SAO PAULO: Brazil became the first country to qualify for the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday (Mar 29) after Uruguay crashed to an upset 2-1 defeat against Peru.
The Brazilians had moved to the brink of qualification after defeating Paraguay 3-0 in Sao Paulo earlier Tuesday.
But Uruguay's surprise loss in Lima and results elsewhere mean Brazil are guaranteed one of the four automatic qualifying berths from South America.
