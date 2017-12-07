Football: Brussels loses Euro 2020 matches to Wembley

Sport

Football: Brussels loses Euro 2020 matches to Wembley

File photo of UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Sep 20, 2017. (Fabrice COFFRINI/AFP)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

NYON, Switzerland: Wembley Stadium in London will host four Euro 2020 matches originally set to be staged in Brussels, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said on Thursday (Dec 7).

The European football governing body's executive committee decided "unanimously" to strip Brussels of its four matches due to the inability of Belgian organisers to guarantee the new stadium to the north of the capital where they would have been held could be built in time.

Wembley will now host seven matches, including the two semi-finals and the final on Jul 12, 2020.

Source: AFP/de

Tagged Topics

Bookmark