Football: Charlton Athletic honour policeman killed in London attack

LONDON: English third-tier club Charlton Athletic paid tribute to the policeman killed in the recent London terror attack prior to their home game against Milton Keynes Dons on Tuesday (Apr 4).

Keith Palmer, a Charlton season ticket-holder, was stabbed to death by a lone assailant as he guarded the Houses of Parliament in Westminster last month.

His brother, John Curtis, led the teams onto the pitch at The Valley, followed by 22 of Palmer's colleagues, while wreaths were laid on the pitch and there was a minute's silence.

"It will be a very emotional evening," said Charlton manager Karl Robinson during his pre-game press conference.

"It's never going to be enough, whatever we do, because a life has been lost and you can't bring back a life. We want to help the family in what is a hugely difficult time."

Palmer's seat at The Valley, which has been changed from red to white for the rest of the season, was left empty. A red and white club scarf had been draped across it since his death.





The seat of Charlton Athletic season ticket holder, PC Keith Palmer, is pictured bearing his warrant number at The Valley Stadium in London. (Adrian DENNIS/AFP)

Charlton's players donated their appearance fees for the League One match to Palmer's family, with the club contributing 50 per cent of the ticket sales.

A permanent memorial stone to Palmer is due to be placed outside the ground.