Football: Chile beat Portugal 3-0 on penalties to reach Confed Cup final

KAZAN, Russia: Chile beat Portugal 3-0 in a penalty shoot-out in Wednesday's (Jun 28) Confederations Cup semi-finals, after the match finished goalless after extra-time, to book their place in Sunday's final in Saint Petersburg.

Manchester City's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was Chile's hero saving all three penalties from Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Nani, while Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Alexis Sanchez nailed their spot-kicks for the South Americans.

Chile will face either Germany or Mexico in Sunday's final.