Football: Chinese investors complete €100m Lyon cash injection

LYON: Lyon's new Chinese stakeholder on Monday (Feb 27) completed a promised €100-million investment, as the French Ligue 1 club attempts to rediscover its glory years.

Chinese investment fund IDG Capital Partners injected €30 million into the multiple French champions in December, with the remaining €70 million (US$75 million) arriving on Monday.

IDG now hold 20 per cent of the club's holding group run by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Lyon, who won the Ligue 1 title every season from 2002 to 2008, are fourth in the table, 16 points behind leaders Monaco.