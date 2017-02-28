Football: Chinese investors complete €100m Lyon cash injection
- Posted 28 Feb 2017 03:07
LYON: Lyon's new Chinese stakeholder on Monday (Feb 27) completed a promised €100-million investment, as the French Ligue 1 club attempts to rediscover its glory years.
Chinese investment fund IDG Capital Partners injected €30 million into the multiple French champions in December, with the remaining €70 million (US$75 million) arriving on Monday.
IDG now hold 20 per cent of the club's holding group run by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas.
Lyon, who won the Ligue 1 title every season from 2002 to 2008, are fourth in the table, 16 points behind leaders Monaco.
- AFP/de