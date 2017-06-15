Football: Claude Puel sacked as Southampton manager

LONDON: Claude Puel was sacked as Southampton manager on Wednesday (Jun 14) after just one season in charge, the English Premier Club announced.

Puel, 55, took Southampton to a respectable eighth-place finish in the table and to the League Cup final where they were defeated by Manchester United.

"Southampton Football Club can today confirm that it has terminated the contract of Claude Puel with immediate effect," said a club statement.

Puel, a former Monaco, Lille, Lyon and Nice coach, was booed by his own fans when visitors Stoke City won 1-0 at St Mary's on the final day of the Premier League season in May.

Officials at Southampton had already revealed plans to review the Frenchman's future and Puel's cause was not helped by his side's failure to score for a fifth straight home match.

"Everyone at Southampton would like to express our thanks to Claude for his hard work and commitment this year. The highlight of the season was a memorable day at Wembley in the League Cup Final, a day our fans will always treasure," added the club.

"We wish Claude well for the future. The search for a new management team is underway. We are confident that we will find the right fit in line with the long term vision of the club."