Football: Crystal Palace swoop for Dutch defender Riedewald

LONDON: Crystal Palace have signed Dutch international defender Jairo Riedewald from Ajax for around £8 million (US$10.4 million), according to British media reports on Tuesday (Jul 18).

The 20-year-old will reunite with new Eagles manager Frank de Boer, who handed Riedewald his Ajax debut in 2013 while in charge of the Amsterdam club.

The utility player, who can operate at centre-back, left-back and defensive midfield, is expected to fly to Hong Kong to link up with his new team-mates, who are preparing for their pre-season match against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Riedewald - a 2013/14 Eredivisie winner with Ajax - has been capped three times by the Netherlands, and is the Premier League club's second close-season signing, following Ruben Loftus-Cheek's season-long loan move from champions Chelsea.