Football: De Boer vows to fight on, Benitez gets boost

LONDON: Frank de Boer vowed to fight for his future after a 1-0 defeat at Burnley piled pressure on the Crystal Palace manager, while Newcastle gave ailing boss Rafael Benitez a boost with their 1-0 win at Swansea.

Palace have now lost all four league matches under De Boer after an awful back-pass from winger Lee Chung-Yong gifted Chris Wood a home debut goal in the third minute at Turf Moor.

De Boer could face the sack this week but the former Inter Milan and Ajax coach insisted his sole focus remains getting his side to build on an improved display.

"I am just focusing on what I can control and so are my staff and my players," he said.

"The future is for other people to decide but while I'm the manager of Crystal Palace I will give 100 per cent. We have to reward ourselves and we didn't do that today. I am disappointed about the result but I am not disappointed about how we played."

Benitez was forced to miss Newcastle's trip to south Wales while he recovered from an infection, but they made light of his absence.

The 57-year-old Spaniard had an operation on Monday to address an infection resulting from an earlier hernia operation and was unable to recover in time to travel with his squad.

Lascelles boosted the former Liverpool manager's spirits with his headed winner in the closing stages at the Liberty Stadium.

Newcastle's second win lifted them into mid-table, providing Benitez with hope they can avoid relegation despite their lack of top-class signings since last season's promotion.

Newcastle assistant manager Francisco de Miguel Moreno said: "Rafa wanted to come and wanted to do everything he could to attend but the weather conditions were not the best.

"He has been active in the game and kept in touch with us throughout the game."

Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:

Burnley 1 Crystal Palace 0

Swansea 0 Newcastle 1