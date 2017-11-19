Football: Dominant Palace held 2-2 at home by Everton

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Basement side Crystal Palace were left to rue missed opportunities as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton in a pulsating Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Palace were on the scoresheet inside the first minute with James McArthur's close range finish, but their celebrations were cut short as the visitors responded almost immediately from a Leighton Baines penalty, resulting from a Scott Dann foul on striker Oumar Niasse.

The hosts recovered well to dominate the possession and deservedly took the lead again with a goal from winger Wilfried Zaha, before another defensive error from Dann allowed Niasse to equalise for Everton on the stroke of half-time.

Late substitute Christian Benteke, who returned for Palace after recovering from a knee injury, missed two clear-cut chances to score a winner as they were forced to settle for a draw.

