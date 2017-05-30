Football: Dreams do come true, says Huddersfield chairman

Huddersfield's promotion is worth at least £170 million (US$218 million) across the next three seasons and that figure could rise to in excess of £290 million if the club avoid relegation next season.

LONDON: Huddersfield Town's historic promotion to the Premier League after a penalty shootout win over Reading on Monday (May 29) proves dreams do come true, said their ecstatic chairman Dean Hoyle.

The 50-year-old - who sold his chain of greeting card stores for a reported £350 million (US$449 million) in 2010 - sat initially in shock in the stand at Wembley before celebrating after Christopher Schindler's successful spot-kick sealed their place in the Premier League for the first time.

The game went to penalties after the match ended 0-0 after extra-time with the Terriers grabbing their place in the elite 4-3 on penalties.

Huddersfield's promotion is worth at least £170 million (US$218 million) across the next three seasons and that figure could rise to in excess of £290 million if the club avoid relegation next season.

"I'm so emotional. To say I've been supporting this club since 1969, to be a Premier League team now - dreams come true," Hoyle told Sky Sports. "It's huge what it means for Huddersfield, we're on the big stage."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hoyle, who has been on the board since 2008 and chairman and majority shareholder since June 2009, said it showed you didn't need to spend big to rise to the top league - their pay roll is just £12 million.

"It proves you don't have to blow your brains to get promoted. We've done it the right way," he said. "It's our turn. We deserve it because of the way we've done it. We can give lots of people hope, smaller clubs that keep believing - you can achieve the impossible."

Huddersfield manager David Wagner, an inspired choice when he was plucked from coaching Borussia Dortmund's reserve team in November 2015, said he was delighted he and the team had disproved the critics.

"A lot of the pundits wrote us off before the season," said the 45-year-old German-born former United States international.

"Over the season I thought we could do a little bit more, I thought around Christmas when we'd played everyone we had a chance. What happened is an unbelievable story - a fairytale.

"I am so happy because when I arrived people said I had no experience, no experience of British football, no experience of players - I always had to fight against that.

"It's proved experience is important but not everything. It's heart and desire," added Wagner, who was at one point thought more likely to be assistant to close friend and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Wagner's compatriot Michael Hefele, who was signed from Dynamo Dresden in July last year, said for such a club to be in the Premier League was surreal.

"This has nothing to do with a dream. This is a reality," the 26-year-old defender who can also play up front told Sky Sports.

"These guys have achieved such a big thing - such a small club to be in the best league in the world. Just crazy."