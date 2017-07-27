Football: Eder's double bags Inter victory over Bayern in ICC encounter

SINGAPORE: Two headers from Italian striker Eder helped Inter Milan to a 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich in their International Champions Cup match at the Singapore Sports Hub on Thursday evening (Jul 27).



Moments away to kick off between @FCBayern and @Inter_en at the International Champions Cup in Singapore! #iccsg pic.twitter.com/wPDt3WZLsm — Calvin Hui (@CalvinHuiCNA) July 27, 2017





The Italian side produced a dominant display against the German champions, who were still recovering from their 3-2 win over Chelsea on Tuesday.



With Bayern looking sluggish from the onset, Inter upped the ante early on with winger Antonio Candreva looking dangerous on the right flank.

With nine minutes gone, Candreva raced down the wing before placing a delightful cross for Eder, who readjusted his position to find the net with a stooping header.

The 30-year-old's second goal on the half-hour mark was more casual. He strolled into the box and nodded home a cross from Croatian playmaker Ivan Perisic, with the Bayern defence looking uncharacteristically static.

Eder nets a second for Inter! Bayern with most of the chances but it's Inter that is 2-0 ahead at the half hour mark#ICCSG pic.twitter.com/ocJEgWi7Hc — Calvin Hui (@CalvinHuiCNA) July 27, 2017





At half-time, the score was 2-0 to the Italian side, to the delight of the Nerazzurri fans among the 23,338 in attendance.

Bayern tried to peg a goal back in the second half, but curling, long range shots from their youngsters Renato Sanches and Kingsley Coman were matched with fingertip saves by Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.



As the minutes ticked by, both teams visibly struggled to cope with the humidity, and the referee called for a water break after 75 minutes of play. Some players were spotted pouring entire bottles of water over their heads.

It seems referee Jansen Foo has just called for a water break... just 15 mins to go for @FCBayern to find a goal pic.twitter.com/syRiwJRJtp — Calvin Hui (@CalvinHuiCNA) July 27, 2017

As the clocked ticked down, Inter defender Joao Miranda miscontrolled a cross in his own penalty box and almost turned the ball into his own goal. Only a fine reflex save from Handanovic saved his teammate's blushes, to the relief of new Inter coach Luciano Spalletti.

When the final whistle was blown, the Inter players looked tired but content with this pre-season friendly win over their continental rivals.

Speaking to the media after the game, Eder gave credit to Spalletti's influence on the team since his appointment. "He is a great trainer and has had a lot of impact on the team," said Eder.

Bayern now return to Europe, but Inter are set to play English champions Chelsea on Saturday in their final ICC fixture.