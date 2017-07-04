Football: England defender Keane joins Everton

LONDON: Everton have signed promising Burnley defender Michael Keane on a five-year deal which could reach a club record £30 million (US$34 million), the Premier League club announced on Monday (Jul 3).

The 24-year-old, who came through Manchester United's youth system, has played twice for England and becomes the club's fifth summer signing after Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Henry Onyekuru and Sandro Ramirez.

"We've signed Michael Keane on a five-year deal for a fee which could rise to a club-record £30m," Everton said on Twitter.

Keane said speaking to Toffees boss Ronald Koeman, who played the same position at Barcelona, had convinced him.

"You always want to play for a manager who believes in you. I wanted to come somewhere I was wanted by the staff, players and fans as well.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be at Everton, a fantastic football club with passionate fans and a great tradition and I can't wait to come into training tomorrow to meet all the lads," he said.

"He's convinced me that he can still improve me in certain areas of my game. I'm only 24 which, for a centre-half in the Premier League, is relatively young.

"I've still got a long way to go and I know this and hopefully under his guidance I'll keep improving."

Koeman, 54, has invested heavily since guiding the club into seventh place in the Premier League last season.

"Michael was high among the players we wanted to bring to Everton this summer and I'm delighted he is here at the club," the Dutch coach said.

"We knew there would be competition from other clubs, but Michael believes in the ambition of Everton and what we want to do and this is the perfect moment for him to come.

"I believe there is much more to come from Michael and that's what makes his signing really exciting for me - we will see his development as a player along with the progression overall within the club."

Keane made his full international debut in a friendly against Germany in March and played in a World Cup qualifier victory over Lithuania three days later.