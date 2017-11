DUBLIN: Christian Eriksen scored a magnificent hat-trick to seal Denmark's place at next year's World Cup after Tuesday's (Nov 14) 5-1 win over the Republic of Ireland in their play-off second leg in Dublin.

Following a goalless first leg in Copenhagen, Shane Duffy headed Ireland into an early lead, but Andreas Christensen equalised before Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eriksen floored the hosts to secure Denmark's ticket to the finals in Russia.