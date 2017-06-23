Football: External consultant to help FAS revamp Singapore's league system

SINGAPORE: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will engage experts to help the Singapore football authorities revamp the country’s league system, its general secretary Dato’ Windsor John said on Thursday (Jun 22).

Dato’ Windsor, who was in Singapore to meet local officials, said: “We have a wide range of experts both from Asia and also Europe. We have an memorandum of understanding (MOU) with UEFA that gives us the opportunity to bring in experts from Europe as well.



"So I'll go back and discuss with my team on who would be the best suited because we need to find experts who have worked in similar conditions."

Among the ideas being considered is whether the S.League should be privatised, as well as the feasibility of having a system of promotion and relegation between the S.League and the amateur National Football League.



Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president Lim Kia Tong said: “AFC has agreed to provide us a consultant and they will pay for the consultant to help FAS come up with a study to determine which direction the S.League should go. Namely, should it be privatisation, should it be commercialisation or should it be any other way.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

BENEFICIAL IN LONG RUN

The FAS council had said after its election in April that reviving the ailing S.League was a key priority.

Mr Lim said the decision to seek the help of AFC is something that will be beneficial for the FAS in the long run. He had, in fact, contacted Dato’ Windsor two days after winning the FAS elections to request for help.



He added: “We have been running an organisation for some years. Sometimes what we do or what we did in the past may well be in our mind, something good, but we do not see something from the outside.



"So he (Dato’ Windsor) thinks that someone from the outside looking into the inside will be more constructive, more meaningful and that is why I have canvassed his assistance on how to move FAS forward in different angle.”