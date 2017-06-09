Football: Fans welcome Lionel Messi as he arrives in Singapore with Argentina squad

SINGAPORE: Fresh from their 1-0 victory against Brazil in the Melbourne Superclasico in Australia, Argentina's football team landed at Singapore's Changi Airport on Saturday evening (Jun 10) - with Lionel Messi in tow.

The Argentinian team is here to play a friendly against Singapore at the National Stadium next Tuesday (Jun 13), and it was reported earlier this week that Messi and his teammate Nicolas Otamendi could miss the friendly, as they wanted to prepare for their respective weddings.

It is still unclear, however, if the Barcelona superstar and five-time Ballon d'Or winner will take to the pitch in the friendly with Singapore.

Team Argentina, including Angel Di Maria (extreme right), arriving at Singapore's Changi Airport. (Photo: @Argentina/Twitter)

About 10 fans waited outside the private terminal at Changi Airport - some of them had camped out for seven hours - hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite players as they zipped out of the airport grounds in a bus. The team will be staying at Fullterton Hotel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Argentina's Lionel Messi fights for the ball with Brazil's Renato Augusto during their friendly international football match between Brazil and Argentina in Melbourne. (Photo: AFP/Mal Fairclough)

Coach Jorge Sampaoli's 23-man squad is a star-studded one, with Manchester United's Sergio Romero, Paris Saint Germain's Angel Di Maria and Juventus striker Paulo Dybala all set to start against Singapore in the friendly.



The match was organised to mark the Football Association of Singapore's 125th anniversary.