Football: Fekir fuels Lyon, Marseille slump again

PARIS: Nabil Fekir struck his fourth goal in five matches as Lyon defeated Guingamp 2-1 on Sunday (Sep 10), while Rennes belatedly secured their first win of the season with a 3-1 victory at Marseille.

Mariano Diaz curled in a 19th-minute opener for hosts Lyon as the former Real Madrid striker netted his fourth Ligue 1 goal since his close-season arrival from Spain.

Marcus Thuram, the 20-year-old son of former French World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, headed in his first goal in the French top flight to draw Guingamp level on 71 minutes, but Fekir replied with the winner a minute later as Lyon extended their unbeaten start.

"We suffered a lot today but we were united," said Lyon coach Bruno Genesio. "We got the three points in a slightly fortunate manner looking at the whole game, but that makes up for those we lost over the last two matches."

Marseille crashed to a second straight heavy defeat as Rennes stunned the hosts at the Stade Velodrome with goals from Wahbi Khazri and Benjamin Bourigeaud inside the opening 10 minutes.

On-loan Sunderland midfielder Khazri deftly back-heeled an Ismaila Sarr cross just inside Steve Mandanda's far post after only two minutes and Bourigeaud then rifled in a second from 30 yards.

Marseille's promising start to the campaign was abruptly halted by a 6-1 thrashing at Monaco prior to the international break, and Rudi Garcia's side found no solace against a team that entered the weekend second from bottom.

A miserable evening for Marseille was compounded when Joris Gnagnon slotted in a third for Rennes on 70 minutes, although Morgan Sanson reduced the deficit late on.

Firmin Mubele wasted a chance for a fourth in stoppage time when he blazed a penalty well over the crossbar.

"I'm sad, I don't want to see my Marseille play a first half like that," said Garcia, insisting he wasn't overly worried about his team's recent struggles.

"I don't like losing, it's awful tonight but you have to stay quiet and keep a low profile. Of course there is work to do and a long way to go, but this team is much better than what it showed tonight."

Earlier, Remy Cabella scored inside the first minute on his Saint-Etienne debut, but Thomas Mangani's penalty earned Angers a point in a 1-1 draw as both sides finished with 10 men.

Kylian Mbappe scored on his Paris Saint-Germain debut on Friday as the league leaders hammered 10-man Metz 5-1 to record a fifth win in as many matches.



Edinson Cavani grabbed a brace while Neymar and fellow Brazilian Lucas were also on target as PSG pulled three points clear of champions Monaco, who were thumped 4-0 on Saturday by Cote d'Azur rivals Nice.



Mario Balotelli scored twice at the Allianz Riviera as Monaco's record 16-match winning streak in Ligue 1 was ended in stunning fashion.

Collated French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Saint-Etienne 1 Angers 1

Lyon 2 Guingamp 1

Marseille 1 Rennes 3