Football: Germany hope Liverpool's Emre Can fit for Cameroon

SOCHI, Russia: Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is Germany's only injury concern for Sunday's Confederations Cup match against Cameroon after a training knock.

The 23-year-old, who impressed in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Chile, went down ahead of the German's final Group B match in Sochi.

The German camp is hoping Can will be able to feature at the Fischt Stadium where the world champions need a point to reach the semi-finals.

"Emre Can went over in training, he caught his studs on the grass," said Germany's head coach Joachim Loew. "It doesn't appear to be anything big, but we'll see how he responds."

The Germans are second in the table on goal difference behind Chile with both teams on four points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Copa America winners Chile face Australia, who like Cameroon also have just one point from their two games, on Sunday in Moscow.

The Germans hope to win the group, enabling them to stay in Sochi for Thursday's semi-final and have an extra day's rest.

Finishing second would mean a semi-final in Kazan on Wednesday against the Group A winners.

"You avoid another day of travel and have a day more break," said midfielder Leon Goretzka. "It is not the worst thing in the world when you get a view of the sea at meal-times.

"Cameroon is a physically very strong team. We will try to move the ball around quickly so that Cameroon players don't get into one-on-one situations."