Football: Germany sets World Cup victory bonus at €350,000 per player

BERLIN: German players will receive €350,000 (US$411,000) each if they successfully defend their World Cup title in Russia next year, the country's football association (DFB) said on Wednesday (Dec 13).

When Germany won the title at the Brazil World Cup in 2014, players received a bonus of €300,000 each.

The team under coach Joachim Loew will receive no payout for group stage victories or for reaching the round of 16, but a spot in the quarter-finals will earn each of them €75,000 and a semi-final place €125,000.

A losing final will still earn them a bonus worth €200,000 each.

"This gives early and necessary calm and clarity before the tournament so that we can concentrate on the sporting tasks," said Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff in a statement.

"It is a good sign when players are backing this (bonus) performance-based principle."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A title win in Russia would make Germany only the third nation after Italy (1934 to 1938) and Brazil (1958 to 1962) to succeed in a world title defence.

Germany have been drawn in Group F for the tournament next year, along with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.