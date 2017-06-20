Football: Germany squeeze past Australia in Confed Cup

Sport

Football: Germany squeeze past Australia in Confed Cup

Australia's Tomi Juric (centre) takes on Germany's Shkodran Mustafi during the Confederations Cup football match at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia. (AP/Martin Meissner)
(Updated: )

SOCHI, Russia: A youthful Germany side weathered a second-half fightback by Australia to open their Confederations Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over the Socceroos on Monday (Jun 19) in Sochi.

Goals by Lars Stindl and Leon Goretzka either side of a penalty from captain Julian Draxler saw Germany home to leave them second in Group B behind Chile, who they face in Kazan on Thursday.

Celtic midfielder Tommy Rogic and Tomi Juric scored for Australia, who had a string of late chances to equalise.

Source: AFP/de