Football: Giroud wins 2017 FIFA Puskas award for goal of the year
LONDON: Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud's 'scorpion kick' goal against Crystal Palace in January received the Puskas award for the goal of the year at the Best FIFA football awards in London on Monday (Oct 23).
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was named the 2017 Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year at the ceremony at the London Palladium theatre.
The Frenchman received the award after guiding Real to both Spain's La Liga title and Europe's Champions League trophy last season.
Former France star Zidane was the first coach to oversee a successful defence of the European Cup in the Champions League era.