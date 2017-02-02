Football: Hariss Harun joins Spanish side CE L’Hospitalet on loan

SINGAPORE: Lions midfielder Hariss Harun has been sent on a year-long loan to Spanish third-tier side Centre d'Esports (CE) L'Hospitalet, announced his club Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) on Thursday (Feb 2).

The reigning Malaysia Super League champions announced on Facebook that Hariss, 26, will leave on Sunday (Feb 5) for the Segunda Division B team.



He will be the first Singaporean to play professionally in Spain. In 2013, local icon Fandi Ahmad’s sons Irfan and Ikhsan tried but failed to secure contracts with another Segunda Division B side, Hercules.



JDT said the move would help Hariss gain experience and improve the quality of his game. “Without a doubt, this long-term plan will have a positive impact on the club in the future,” it added.



The midfield general, capped 71 times by the Lions, will see out his contract with JDT at the end of 2017, with the option of a two-year extension. A day ago, it seemed like Hariss would have been stranded without a club to play for, with JDT using up its foreign import quota and the European transfer windows shuttering on Wednesday.



Local clubs also told TODAY newspaper he would have been too expensive to sign; Hariss is reported to draw a monthly salary of close to S$43,000 at JDT.



He will now become the only Asian player at CE L'Hospitalet and one of just three non-Spaniards on the club’s books, along with fellow midfielders Aboubacar Sidiki of Mali and Ghanaian Benjamin Akoto Asamoah.



Long recognised as one of Singapore football’s best prospects, Hariss became the youngest S.League player when he debuted at 16 years, three months and 18 days. He then became the youngest-ever Singapore international at 16 years and 217 days.



The same year - 2007 - Hariss earned a training stint at the fabled La Masia academy of Spanish giant FC Barcelona, and walked away with the most valuable player award. He previously played for developmental sides Young Lions and LionsXII before rejecting a contract from Portuguese team Rio Ave.