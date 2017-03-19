Football: Highs and lows for Hart in Torino point with Inter

MILAN: England goalkeeper Joe Hart had a typically topsy-turvy evening as Torino took a point in a thrilling 2-2 home draw with Inter Milan on Saturday (Mar 18).

Inter travelled to the Stadio Olimpico looking for a precious win as they bid to maintain their drive for a top-three finish and a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2012.

The draw leaves Stefano Pioli's men fifth, five points off Napoli in third.

Hart was on a charm offensive in midweek when he hinted he could prolong his stay at Torino having joined last summer on a season loan deal from Manchester City.

But the England 'keeper had fans on their seats on more than one occasion, and not always for the right reason.

Hart was to blame for poor control when a shot by French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, which he had stopped, somehow slipped under his hand in the 27th minute to give Inter the lead.

Daniele Baselli levelled for Torino just six minutes later, and Torino looked on their way to an upset when Afriyie Acquah beat Samir Handanovic in the Inter net with a superb strike from distance on the hour.

Hart then seriously misjudged Cristian Ansaldi's cross from deep on the left when he came out to try and parry it to safety.

As the 'keeper scrambled to get back into position, Antonio Candreva pounced from the right side of the area to fire inside the far post.

Hart and Handanovic both went on to make a series of crucial saves during six minutes of added-on time as the sides played to a draw which left Torino in 10th place.

AC Milan host Genoa in Saturday's late game hoping to avenge a 3-0 defeat earlier this season as they look to maintain their bid for a place in next season's Europa League.

Vincenzo Montella's men sit seventh, five points behind Inter and 20 points behind leaders Juventus, who take an eight-point lead over Roma to Sampdoria on Sunday.