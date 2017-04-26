Football: Hrgota sends Frankfurt into German Cup final

BERLIN: Branimir Hrgota scored the decisive spot-kick after a lengthy penalty shoot-out as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday (Apr 25) to reach the German Cup final.

They will play either Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund, who meet on Wednesday, in the May final.

Taleb Tawath gave Frankfurt a 15th minute lead at the Borussia Park but Jonas Hofmann equalised for the hosts in first half stoppage time.

The scores finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and with an extra 30 minutes insufficient to find a winner, the semi-final went to penalties.

The first 12 spot-kicks were scored before Frankfurt goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky saved Andreas Christensen's effort for Borussia.

On-loan Manchester United full-back Guillermo Varela couldn't capitalise as Yann Sommer saved his penalty.

But Djibril Sow's spot-kick was the third in a row to be saved before Swedish midfielder Hrgota stepped up to fire home the winner.