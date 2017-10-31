Football: Inter Milan stay in touch at top with Verona win

ROME: Inter Milan kept in touch with leaders Napoli thanks to a 2-1 win at struggling Verona on Monday (Oct 30) as they reclaimed second place in Serie A.

Luciano Spalletti's unbeaten side have 29 points from 11 games and are two points adrift of Napoli.

Champions Juventus and Lazio are joint third on 28 points with Roma sitting four points further back in fifth with a game in hand.

Spanish midfielder Borja Valero opened his account for Inter after 36 minutes as he turned in an Antonio Candreva cross with Ivan Perisic scoring the second from the edge of the area midway through the second half.

Substitute Giampaolo Pazzini had pulled Verona level on 59 minutes with a penalty after the intervention of the video assistant referee.

A seventh defeat of the season leaves Verona second from bottom with just six points to show from 11 games.

