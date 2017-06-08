Football: Italy cruise past Uruguay as Gimenez has disaster

NICE, France: Italy beat Uruguay for the first time in 27 years with a comfortable 3-0 success in Nice, France, on Wednesday (Jun 7), as the South Americans' defender Jose Gimenez had a shocker.

While this victory will be no consolation for the Italians, who were eliminated from the 2014 World Cup at the group stage after a 1-0 defeat by the South Americans, it does offer Giampiero Ventura's team a timely boost ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Lichtenstein in Udine on Sunday.

With star strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez injured, Uruguay suffer an early blow as Gimenez scored a bizarre own goal after just seven minutes.

Chasing back to challenge Andrea Belotti, who had got beyond the backline, Gimenez inadvertently volleyed the ball into the top corner after the Italian, a reported target for Manchester United, tried to control it on his chest.

Brazilian-born Eder deflected home a cross-cum-shot from Manolo Gabbiadini eight minutes from time to end Uruguay's comeback hopes, before Daniele De Rossi added gloss in injury time from the penalty spot, conceded by Gimenez.

