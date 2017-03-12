Football: Japan's 'Kazu' first player over 50 to score in J-League

TOKYO: Japan's oldest professional footballer Kazuyoshi Miura tallied another record Sunday (Mar 12), with a match-winning goal making him the first player over 50 to score in the J-League.

Nicknamed "King Kazu" for his spirited grit and style, Miura sent a left-footer flying into the goal in the 40th minute, securing Yokohama FC's 1-0 victory against Thespakusatsu Gunma.

"I am always looking for opportunities to score goals. I was feeling particularly good today, and had a hunch that I might score," Miura said in a statement released to local media.

The former international celebrated his 50th birthday in February and has since sprinted into footballing history, with several professional appearances, eclipsing the record of former England great Stanley Matthews who was 50 when he turned out for Stoke City against Fulham in 1965.

Though the pin-up looks have been replaced by a few tell-tale wrinkles and greying hair, Miura has signalled his intent to play until he's 60.

Miura shot to fame in the early 1990s as Asia's best known footballer, helping to put the Japanese game on the map after the professional J-League was launched in 1993.

He blazed a trail for Japanese players when he joined Italy's Genoa in 1994 and scored 55 goals in 89 games for Japan.