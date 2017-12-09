Football: Japan stun North Korea as politics takes a back seat

TOKYO: North Korea suffered late heartbreak against Japan on Saturday (Dec 9) in a 1-0 football defeat played out against the backdrop of heightened political tensions over Pyongyang's recent missile launches.

Yosuke Ideguchi's deflected winner deep into stoppage time in their East Asian Championship tie in Tokyo gave Japan victory against a plucky North Korean side who were arguably more deserving of the three points.

South Korea, who like Japan are caught in the middle of an escalating war of words between their communist cousins and Washington, were held 2-2 by China earlier in the tournament opener.

Cheered on by around 1,000 vocal North Korea supporters, separated from Japan fans by a section of seating kept empty by organisers, the visitors peppered the Japan goal but paid for a lack of end product.

"We were very unlucky tonight," North Korea coach Jorn Andersen told reporters, closely watched by an accompanying North Korean official.

"It's psychologically very hard to take a goal like that in the last minute," added the former Norway international, whose side registered 11 shots on goal to Japan's six.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm very proud of my players. The only thing missing was our finishing."

A politically charged encounter that followed a string of missile launches and North Korea's sixth nuclear test in September turned into a damp squib as both teams struggled to find any cohesion.

The home side, who like South Korea have qualified for next year's World Cup in Russia, failed to impress but Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic refused to blame the frosty relations between the countries.

"We are not here to talk about politics," insisted the Franco-Bosnian. "We are sporting rivals on the pitch, but nothing more provocative than that - after the match we all shook hands."

A potential flashpoint arrived shortly before halftime, however, when North Korea forward Kim Yu-song elbowed Shogo Taniguchi in the face and was booked as Japan's players protested.

North Korea should have taken the lead when Pak Myong-song burst clear only to blaze over before Japan goalkeeper Kosuke Nakamura produced a stunning point-blank save to deny Jong Il-gwan.

Their wastefulness ultimately came back to haunt the North Koreans as Ideguchi's right-foot drive from the edge of the box flicked off a defender and flew in with virtually the last kick of the game.

"It's too earlier to think about South Korea," sighed Andersen when asked about another potentially explosive clash in midweek.

"I have to get the players back up. They're all very down in the changing room right now."

Meanwhile, China coach Marcello Lippi professed himself satisfied after his new-look side battled to a draw with South Korea.

"It was a young team but I deemed them good enough to play at this level," said the former Italy coach, who led his country to the 2006 World Cup.

"It's a good learning experience for them, I was very happy with how they coped."