Football: Johor to declare public holiday if JDT wins Malaysia Cup

KOTA ISKANDAR, Johor: The Johor government has hinted at the possibility of announcing a special holiday for the state in the event the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football team wins the Malaysia Cup on Saturday.

Johor State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani said the move would be done in respect of Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, and to appreciate the team's persistance in bringing home the trophy.

"If JDT manages to win, the declaration would be made to thank the players and supporters for helping bring back the title for the first time in 25 years," said Azmi.

"It is also a tribute to the support by the people of Johor to JDT, allowing (the team to) enjoy success after success," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Azmi added that the Sultan wanted people to be informed of the declaration before the match to make it easier for them to make prior arrangements, as Sunday is typically a working day in Johor.

Azmi also called on Johor football fans to head to the Shah Alam Stadium this Saturday to give their full support to the JDT team.

The Malaysia Super League champions will face nothern rivals Kedah in the Malaysia Cup final.